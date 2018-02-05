Intl. Fajr Badminton Cup kicks off in Zanjan

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – The 27th International Fajr Badminton Cup begins on Monday in Zanjan with 15 countries attending the games.

Zanjan is hosting teams from Germany, Turkey, India, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Jordan, Iraq, Myanmar, Australia, Malaysia, Portugal, Mexico, Syria and Moldavia in the the 27th International Fajr Badminton Cup, which is being held in single and double categories for both men and women.

The tournament is an open event, and has no age restrictions and players of all age groups can participate.

In the men’s category, 12 national players along with six foreign athletes had been practicing and 25 women from Iranian provinces have been training for the annual event, in the women’s category.

