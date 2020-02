SHIRAZ, Feb. 08 (MNA) – The Fajr International Badminton Championships, which opened in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz on February 4, ended today with the Iranian team ranking first. Athletes from the US, India, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Vietnam, Moldavia, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Czech, Malaysia, Azerbaijan Republic, Austria, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Iceland and the Netherlands participated in the event.