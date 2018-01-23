Turkmenistan to host Iranian cultural week

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Islamic Culture and Relations Organization of Iran (ICRO) and Iran’s cultural attaché in Turkmenistan will jointly hold the Iranian cultural week in Turkmenistan

Islamic Culture and Relations Organization of Iran (ICRO) in hand with Iran’s cultural attaché in Turkmenistan will hold the Iranian cultural week in Turkmenistan between February 07 and 09, according to the public relations department of ICRO.

The Same source recounts that the opening ceremony of the event will kick off on Wednesday afternoon February 07 at the Mukams Palace of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

The ICRO will dispatch a delegation of 40 Iranian artists to Turkmen capital city of Ashgabat during the days of the event in February.

Holding music concert, staging an exhibition of Iranian handicraft, having an expert-level meeting on Iranian handicraft, and screening top products of Iranian cinema are among the programs slated for the event.

The event will wrap up with a closing ceremony on Friday February 09 with a joint performance of Iranian and Turkmen musicians.

