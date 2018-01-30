Some 300 arrested during riots remain in jail

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s Interior Minister announced on Tuesday that only 300 rioters who were arrested during recent unrest have remained in jail for the crimes they committed.

Reporting on the latest situation of the people who were arrested during the recent protests and following riots, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on Tuesday that “the police and judicial authorities have behaved well in dealing with the detainees of recent events and those who committed crimes are being investigated.”

The interior minister added “according to reports from cities and provinces, no student has remained in jail for their participation in the recent riots, but if the Ministry of Science and also Health Ministry have a case in mind, they can introduce them to us and we will pursue their situation.”

Regarding 9 detainees in Tehran, Rahmani Fazli said “there are not any students among those who were arrested in Tehran,” adding that fewer than 300 people have remained in prison for the crimes they committed during the unrest.

