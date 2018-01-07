Some detainees of recent riots freed: Tehran Prosecutor-General

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi, Tehran Prosecutor General, said on Sunday that some of those arrested in recent riots have been freed after background check proved they were incited by propaganda.

“According to one approach, the recent riots of last week were plotted by US as the Americans used the experience of post-presidential election unrest of 2009 and figured out with the help of MKO members that instead of political protests, economic and social protest can be the better way to counter the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi, Tehran Prosecutor General, on Sunday.

He added that the new headquarter of MKO members in Albania has become the commanding center for some of last years’ cyber campaigns to pave the ground for bigger events like last week’s riots. Cyber campaigns like ‘no to high costs’ and ‘no to paying the bills’ were among these activities.

He also called upon the judges to speed up the procedures of examining the cases related to the latest riots and urged to distinguish between those who have been deceived and those who were the main players.

“About the first group the priority is quick procession and release of the detainees,” he asked the judges to be soft with the detainees who were deceived by the propaganda and arrested in streets.

“About the second group, those who were tasked with creating riots and violating the law, more thorough investigations are needed to pave the way for formal trials,” asserted the Iranian judiciary official.

He also called for quick procession of cases of firing the national flag, setting the fire truck on fire, and attack on military bases.

“In the last 48 hours, around 70 of riot-related detainees were released as they were found not having criminal background,” he noted.

