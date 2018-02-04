Nuclear energy spy sentenced to prison

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – An spy who had worked for American and European intelligence services was sentenced to 6 years prison, according to Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi, Tehran Prosecutor General.

“The spy who had met with American intelligence agents nine times to transfer information of Iranian nuclear issues to US and a European country has been sentenced to 6 years prison and confiscation of all sums of money acquired from espionage,” said Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi, Tehran Prosecutor General, on Sunday.

He also recounted some policies of the prosecutor’s office in dealing with the detainees arrested during the recent riots in Tehran.

He asserted that the judiciary body was very serious to distinguish between the main ring-leaders of the riots and those who had been deceived to join the riots.

