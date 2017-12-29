US, Israel closed-door agreement on Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – US and Israeli regime's officials reached a closed-door cooperation agreement on how to deal with Iran.

The agreement, which was reportedly signed on Dec. 12 at the White House, aims to counter Iran's missile and nuclear programs.



The agreement would translate President Trump's Oct. 13 speech decertifying the Iran deal into steps on the ground.



Both sides have reportedly decided to set up joint teams to combat Iran in the region.



One joint team would grapple with Iran's ties to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, as well as Iranian activity in Syria.



The second team would aim to deal with Iran's nuclear goals, while another team would specialize in dealing with the country's missile program.



The fourth team is designed to control preparations for any escalation from Hezbollah or Tehran.



US national security adviser H.R. McMaster and his Zionist counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat led the negotiations, according to Channel 10.



The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.



Trump announced in October that he would decertify the Iranian nuclear deal, which was reached during the Obama administration.



US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ripped into Tehran earlier this month when she presented what she claimed was "undeniable” evidence that Iran was supplying weapons to Yemeni rebels in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.



US-Israeli regime's relations have been on the uptick since Trump announced earlier this month the US would recognize Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israeli regime.



Iran's legislative body voted on Wednesday to declare Al-Quds the capital of Palestine.