French amb. to Tehran hails Iranian art

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – French Ambassador to Tehran Francois Senemaud visited Saba Art and Cultural Institute and hailed the level of artistic works of Iranian artists presented at the venue.

“The Iranian art has reached an international standard,” said Francois Senemaud, French Ambassador to Tehran, who was visiting Saba Art and Cultural Institute on the last day of the 10th Fajr International Festival of Visual Arts on Friday.

The tenth edition of the festival kicked off on January 23rd, showcasing 91 artworks, of which 33 works are by female artists and 58 works by male artists.

After visiting the exhibition if works, the French diplomat noted that, “It was a big exhibition containing a diverse volume of artistic works and production beyond my expectation.”

After visiting the Howzkhaneh (part of the building containing a piscine for summer time in Iranian architecture) and the galleries of Saba Art and Cultural Institute, he said, “I did not expect to see such a place in Tehran. This is a complex able to compete with universal rivals. I hope to see a wider welcome by the Iranian audience.”

