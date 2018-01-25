Zarif slams US, KSA for arming ISIL, boasts Iran’s support for Iraq, Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a tweet on Thursday saying that propaganda will not change the facts that Iran fought ISIL and US and KSA supported the terrorist group.

“Alternative facts,” according to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who was referring to Trump’s own edition of history and events, cannot change the realities of the Middle East.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif made the remarks in a new post on his

Twitter account slamming US government for staging a media hype that US helped ISIL get eradicated.

Since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, Iran undertook an anti-terrorism approach in Syria with supporting the legitimate government of Assad and opposing the arms supply provided by Saudi Arabia for the anti-Assad terrorists.

Here comes the full tweet of Mr. Zarif:

No amount of 'alternative facts' by Trump & Co’s echo chamber, 'vision of light' spin by KSA, or credit-grabbing by the US for defeat of ISIS will change the facts that:

1. It was Iran who helped the people of Iraq & Syria defeat ISIS, and

2. It was the US and KSA who armed it.

