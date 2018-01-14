US enforcement of new sanctions on Iran utterly disgraceful

The Spokesperson of Judiciary Branch Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei highlighted in the 123rd press conference the similarity between the days leading to the Islamic Revolution and the recent protests and said that the enemy provoked riots in Iran in order to lead astray the rightful demands of the nation.

He said that about 400 people were arrested in recent incidents 50 of whom were in Tehran and added “the public, however, was vigilant enough and the minute they realized the riots were plotted by the enemy to cause insecurity and unrest, they helped the police and distanced themselves from the rioters. Millions took to the streets to voice their protests against the riots and vowed not be trapped by the enemy despite all the domestic problems.”

“Another recent incident that was utterly disgraceful was that the US sought pretexts to impose sanctions on Iranian authorities, the most important of whom was the Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Amoli Larijani,” he added.

Discussing the foreign supporters of the recent riots, Ejei said that the Ministry of Intelligence, the Judiciary Branch and the Police have prepared reports on the factors leading to the riots and added “we are pursuing the case through INTERPOL and are after finding out the role played by social media in the said incidents.”

BS/IRN82795414