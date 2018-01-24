Thousands protest in Switzerland against Trump’s visit

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Thousands of protesters marched across Switzerland against Trump’s scheduled visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos later this week.

According to media reports in Switzerland, thousands of anti-capitalist protesters marched across Swiss cities on Tuesday evening to protest against Donald Trump’s visit to WEF in Davos on Friday.

According to CNBC report on Wednesday, flag-waving demonstrators were seen carrying anti-globalist and environmentalist placards such as, "No Trump, no coal, no gas, no fossil fuels" as they marched near Zurich's financial district.

Some protestors also broke through a security cordon in Davos where protests are strictly forbidden in order to demonstrate against WEF and the U.S. president.

Trump is due arrive in Davos on Friday, where he is expected to deliver a much-anticipated speech to attendees at the event.

Police estimated that there were approximately 2,000 demonstrators in Zurich, according to Reuters quoted as reporting by CNBC. Several hundred people also marched in public squares in Geneva, Lausanne and Fribourg.

Soldiers and snipers can be seen patrolling the streets and security checks take place throughout the town on its transport routes, outside its hotels and at the Forum's venues, most prominently, within the main Congress Center itself.

