CBI governor, Swiss envoy to Tehran confer on banking ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Seif, the governor CBI, told the Swiss envoy to Iran Leitner that Iran-Switzerland banking relations are satisfactory and called for speeding up the permission process for letting Iranian banks open branches in Switzerland.

“Iranian banks are functioning in the framework set by international regulations and many long steps have been undertaken to meet global standards,” said the governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif.

The Iranian official made the remarks on Monday while meeting with the Swiss Ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner.

“The program to improve the structure in Iranian banks, in terms of standardizing banking operations, observing the international regulations, and correcting the accounting and monitoring standards is underway,” recounted the official.

During the meeting, the Swiss ambassador to Tehran voiced his country’s willingness to expand banking relations between the two countries and also recounted that Switzerland is encouraging its banks to broaden their cooperation with Iranian banks. He described the meeting as a prelude to meeting this objective.

He also promised to negotiate with banking officials and Swiss banks to speed up issuing permissions for letting Iranian banks open branches in Switzerland.

