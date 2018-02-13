French official says Iran’s missile program, legitimate defense right

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Justin Vaïsse, the Director of the Policy Planning Staff of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Iranian missile program is part of the legitimate right of Iran for self-defense.

“The missile program of the Islamic Republic of Iran is part of the legitimate right of Iran for self-defense,” said Justin Vaïsse, the Director of the Policy Planning Staff of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The French envoy who is currently visiting Tehran made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday with MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

“The objective is not to change the JCPOA, but to find a logical way to keep the agreement in place,” added the French envoy touching upon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the nuclear agreement signed on July 14, 2015 between Iran and Sextet.

The French official also offered gratitude for the opportunity of having the meeting with Iranian law-maker.

“The two countries of Iran and France have shared challenges in political and regional areas so they can reach good results with interaction and share of ideas,” highlighted Mr. Vaïsse.

The Iranian law-maker, Mr. Boroujerdi, for his part, in this meeting, voiced content with growth in bilateral relations of Iran and France in areas of politics and economy after the 2015 nuclear agreement signed in Vienna.

“We have always attached great importance to enhancing bilateral relations with France in diverse areas and the Iranian Parliament supports the expansion of reciprocal relations,” said the Iranian Member of Parliament.

He then asserted that the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is after having good relations with all countries based on mutual respect and shared interests.

“It is necessary that the European Union, as a collection of powerful countries with huge capacities take more serious stances against the recent decisions made by US,” he urged the Europeans not to bend to Americans’ expansionism.

He attributed the recent crises in the region to the will of US to make changes in political structures of some countries of the region. He ascertained that the American policies in the region have all ended up to failures.

