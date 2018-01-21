Germany lobbying with EU to impose new sanctions on Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Germany is lobbying with the European Union (EU) for the imposition of new sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

German-based “Spiegel” Daily added, “by imposing sanctions on Iran, Germany is making its utmost effort in order to prevent US from withdrawing Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal.”

Given the above issue, US President Donald Trump is going to ditch Iran nuclear deal, so that Germany is trying to impose more sanctions on Iran in order to dissuade US not to pullout from the nuclear deal.

However, Germany in cooperation with France and UK exerts more pressure on Iran in order to show US government that its European allies have taken Trump’s threats on Iran into serious consideration, diplomats of Brussels were quoted by Spiegel as saying.

MA/4205195