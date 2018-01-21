Kharrazi: Sovereignty must return to entirety of Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – The Chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi stresses the need for restoring sovereignty to the entire Syrian territory.

Speaking at a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem in Damascus to discuss the latest military and political developments in the Syria, Chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi stressed that efforts must be made to restore sovereignty to all of Syrian territory.

For this part, Syria’s Foreign Minister said, "In view of developments on the ground, it was expected that foreign sponsors of terrorists in Syria would stop interfering in Syrian domestic affairs. However, it appears that US insists that these countries should continue their interference.”

He added that Syrian political developments are becoming increasing important, noting that different players are participating at meetings in Astana, Sochi, Geneva and Vienna. These meetings have yielded concrete results. Stressing the importance of respecting Syrian people's interests, he said that all Syrian groups must get involved in writing the Syrian constitution. He noted that the Syrian people would never allow foreign powers to impose their version of constitution on them.

Agreeing with Muallem's assertion that Syrian allies should increase their cooperation, Kharrazi said, "Despite recent victories on the ground, efforts should be made to restore sovereignty to the entirety of Syrian territory. Laws should be based on Syria's long-term future.”



