Iranian film to be screened in environmental film fest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iranian short film named “I You We 2.” directed by Ali Erfan Farhadi will be screened at the Slovak environmental film festival.

Ali Erfan Farhadi’s short film “I You We 2” will be screened in EKO TOP FILM festival in Slovakia. He has written and directed this short film.

EKO TOP FILM festival dates back 54 years and aims at changing people’s perception about environment.

The film plot says: A man is looking at his photo album and recounts his memories.



SP/MNA/ 4204866