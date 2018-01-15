Foreign ministry called all countries to aid Sanchi: Veep

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri the said on Monday that the government has been following up the rescue operations on Sanchi oil tanker from the very early moments of the accident.

“The Iranian foreign ministry called all the countries which could help fire-caught oil tanker,” said Es’hagh Jahangiri, the Iranian First Vice-President on Monday.

The Iranian official made the remarks addressing the 32nd edition of Razi Festival of Medical Research touching upon the tragedy of Sanchi oil tanker on which 30 Iranian crew members lost their lives. The giant vessel accidentally collided with a grain vessel and sank after burning for 8 days on Chinese waters. He offered condolences over the tragedy.

“These dear ones were serving their country at a toiling, difficult, and tiresome job,” he said.

“This bitter accident was much unexpected and at the very first moment of collision a huge blast occurred,” recounted the Iranian official. “From very early moment that I heard the bad news I contacted Iranian ambassador to China to utilize the full potentials to save and rescue these dear compatriots,” he noted.

