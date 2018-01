TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – ‘Mr. Director’ directed by Ali Erfan Farhadi won a prize worth 200 euros and a statuette at the Spanish film festival ‘Atlantis Film Awards.’

The Spanish festival has been organized to screen social films, and Farhadi's film was featured in a special section dedicated to narcotics.

The Atlantis Film Award Festival initially received 300 films from 20 countries, and selected and screened 50 of them on December 28 - 29.

The summary of ‘Mr. Director’ reads “some boys and girls are playing in an alleyway; Sina has a box in his hands using it as a camera.”

