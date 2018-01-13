AEOI to realize Pres. Rouhani's order on N-propulsion project

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi announced the order of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani to implement nuclear propulsion project.

Speaking in a local ceremony on Friday, Salehi announced that President Rouhani has asked AEOI to implement the nuclear propulsion project.

“Production of necessary radiopharmaceuticals and the implementation of a nuclear fusion plan are other orders and whole organization is mobilized to do them,” he underlined.

Salehi said the government and the Planning and Budgeting Organization can introduce, with the help of academics, several national focal projects which will be implemented if 100 percent of funds are allocated.

Pointing to the Iranian Light Source Facility (ILSF), Salehi said “if the project is fully implemented, it will become a hub for a giant national movement.”

