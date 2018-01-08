Iran’s trade with EU rises by %61

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iran's trade volume with the 28 EU member states during the first 10 months of 2017 reached 16.6 billion euros, indicating %61.6 increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the statistics released by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIM), Iran exported 8.241 billion euros worth of goods and commodities to the European Union during the first 10 months of 2017, while it imported 8.407 billion euros from the EU, which indicates a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

During the first 10 months of 2016, Iran had only exported 3.942 billion euros worth of goods and commodities to the EU, while imported 6.361 billion euros from the EU countries.

KI/IRN82789543