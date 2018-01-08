Exports via Razavi Khorasan province's border crossings rises by %7

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Provincial governor of Razavi Khorasan province announced %7 increase in the export volume via the province’s border crossings with neighboring countries during the first nine months of the Iranian year.

Ali Rasoulian, the Economic Deputy of Razavi Khorasan Provincial governor, told reporters on Monday “during the first nine months of this Iranian year (beginning on 21 March) $87.5 million worth of goods and non-oil products have been exported via the province border crossings.”

He added “this volume shows %7 increase in the volume of the export compared to the same period last year.”

Rasoulian pointed out that there are two border crossings of Dogharoon with Afghanistan and Bajgiran with Turkmenistan in the province.

The province’s deputy governor went on to add “most of the goods exported through Bajgiran included carpets, aluminum products, and goods and products exported via Dogharoon included fruits and vegetables, construction materials, food, containers, iron and chemicals.”

KI/4194104