Diplomat hails Coelho for backing people against monarchists

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to London, said in a Twitter post, that Brazilian lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho took a proper stance against the son of Iran’s former dictator.

“Reza Pahlavi lacks legitimacy to represent people,” said Hamid Baeidinejad Iranian ambassador to Britain in a post on his Twitter account.

The Iranian diplomat made the remark after Brazilian lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho criticized Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran’s former dictator Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who had asked for US intervention in internal affairs of Iran.

After some riots were sparked in some major cities of Iran in the past week, US officials, monarchists, members of MKO Albania-based terrorist group, and those affiliated with the tyrannical regime of Iran’s last king staged a unanimous support for the anarchists who were destructing public owned equipment and buildings.

In his message, Mr. Baeidinejad welcomed the stance taken by Brazilian lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho who condemned the anti-Iran claims made by the son of dethroned shah of Iran Reza Pahlavi.

“We fully sympathize with Paulo Coelho when screamed at Reza Pahlavi who asked the US to meddle into the Iranian affairs. Reza Pahlavi lacks legitimacy to represent people. He is accused of corruption and is awaited to explain the so-called suicide of his brother & sister,” Mr. Baeidinejad‏ said in his Twitter message.

On January 4, Mr. Coelho posted a message on his Twitter account denouncing the hypocritical behavior of Reza Pahlavi who pretended to support Iranian people during recent riots.

“Shut up. SAVAK is dead, and the Iranian people will rally to support their country if you ever ask for another coup d'etat like the one orchestrated by CIA in 1953,” said the Brazilian novelist in his post.

“I fully support the Iranian people, not morons like this 'heir of the throne' asking for foreign interference, like many here on twitter,” he twitted.

YNG/ 4195102