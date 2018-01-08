ICMCO export value at $410,000 in current year

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Managing Director of Iran Combine Mfg. Company (ICMCO) Ali-Asghar Hamidifar said over $410,000 worth of combine products were exported from the company to various parts of the country in the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (started March 21, 2017).

He made the remarks on Monday, adding, “the company exported 12 bielers to Sudan, 30 bielers to Uzbekistan, 12 bielers to Tajikistan and also three combine harvesters to Kazakhstan in the same period.”

All products of the company manufactured in previous years were exported to 15 countries but this year, products of the company were also exported to the neighboring Iraq and Syria as well, he noted.

He put the total value of combine harvesters manufactured in this company in the current year at 954 billion rials, expandable to 1,000 units.

Near to 411 combine harvesters were manufactured by the company in the past nine months of the current year, he said, adding, “statistics indicate that 30 combine harvesters are manufactured in this manufacturing unit monthly, expandable to 70 by the yearend.”

Turning to the import of secondhand and used combine harvesters into the country as the most important problem facing this industrial and production unit, he said, adding that effective steps have been taken in this regard in order to prevent import of secondhand combine machinery into the country.

Under the privatization law enacted in 2005, 53 percent stocks of the company were divested to Astan-e Qods Razavi. In 2013, Astan-e Qod Razavi paid more 400 billion rials, based on which, it managed to hold more than 75 percent stocks of this industrial and production company, the managing director concluded.

MA/82788839