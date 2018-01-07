Oily seeds to increase 150,000T in current year

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – The project commissioner of oily seeds said that oil extraction will increase 150,000 tons before the termination of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (to end March 20, 2018).

Alireza Mohajer Project Manager of Oily Seeds of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad predicted, “in 2017-18 farming year, 350,000 to 4,000 tons of colza is extracted from the under cultivation land.

He put the colza production volume in the past Iranian calendar year in 1395 (ended March 20, 2017) at 68,500 tons, the rate of which stood at approx. 182,000 tons in the current year.

Effective steps have been taken in order to increase production of colza in the country, he maintained.

The guaranteed purchase of colza and on-time payment of colza growers’ debt have been cited as the main reason behind the considerable growth in production of colza on the country, he said, adding, “over 550 billion tomans was paid to the colza farmers in the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (started March 21, 2017).”

A 10-year program has been compiled for the cultivation of sunflower on a land area as large as 200,000 ha, he reiterated.

In conclusion, Alireza Mohajer Project Manager of Oily Seeds of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad put the oil extracted from the cultivation of oily seeds in 2017-18 Farming Year at 150,000 tons, the rate of which can meet 10 percent of country’s oil demand.

MA/4193164