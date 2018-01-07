Cabinet ministers, police chief brief MPs on recent riots in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Iranian interior minister, intelligence minster, and police chief attended the parliament on Sunday morning to brief the MPs on the recent riots, the roots of unrest, and the foreign hands involved in them.

“During the consultative meeting of today [Sunday Jan. 7], interior minister, intelligence minister and the commander of police presented separate accounts of recent riots in the country with details on the roots and causes of the unrest, the latest status of the detainees, and the role of foreigners in creating and tapping the recent events,” said Jalal Mirzaei, the Member of Parliament from the constituency of Ilam, in Sunday in the morning.

He was recounting the parliament’s consultative session for the reporters and added that Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, the Iranian Interior Minister, gave an account of the trend of riots across the country and Intelligence Minister Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi touched upon the roots and the causes of the riots in his report to the members of parliaments.

“Iranian Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari recounted the status of the detainees, their age and education,” added the legislator.

According to the MP from Ilam constituency, some MPs, chosen by draw, recounted reports from their constituencies and brought up some points.

“At the meeting, it was emphasized that foreign agents especially US played a key role in the formation and exploitation of these unrests in the country, but with the efforts of the authorities and awareness of the Iranian people they failed to harness anything,” he added.

YNG/IRN82788079