Navy cmdr. visits Navy third zone in Konarak

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi visited Navy third naval zone in Nabovat Konarak, Sistan Baluchetan province Tuesday morning.

Navy Commander Rear Admiral Amir Hossein Khanzadi visited various units of Navy third naval zone such as Pasabandar Naval Base and was informed of the activities, programs and projects undertaken in the region. He also launched the project of building 108 apartments in Shahid Molayi complex.

Khanzadi referred to the importance of the ideological political agency as exerting great influence on commanding the forces and said “according to the remarks made by the leader of the Islamic Revolution regarding the centrality of efficient and dedicated human resources, we realize that the role played by the ideological political agents in cultural, religious and educational fields is highly important. As the leader says, facilities can be provided overnight, by good human resources cannot be attained immediately.”

He highlighted the centrality of education and training for having dedicated, efficient forces and pointed out that maintaining full control over the forces is another vital factor in preventing potential problems.

