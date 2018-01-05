MKO terrorist cell dismantled in Lorestan province

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Friday that a MKO terrorist cell was discovered and dismantled in Boroujerd, Lorestan province, saying they were involved in sabotaging actions during recent protests.

According to a statement issued by the Intelligence Ministry on Friday, terrorist cell belonged to MKO terrorist organization and they had carried out sabotaging actions in the province of Lorestan in west iran.

Four members of the terrorist cell have been arrested and one was injured during the operation to arrest them.

Mohahedin-e Khalq (MKO) is a terrorist organization in exile that has carried out a lot of brutal attacks against civilian and government officials in Iran killing a large number of them.

