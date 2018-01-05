Iranian nation to silence foreigners’ call for unrest

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Tehran's provisional Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami condemned Trump and Netanyahu’s support for the rioters in recent protests, saying that Iranian nation will silence foreigners’ call for unrest.

Referring to the recent protests in Iran, Khatami, who led this week’s Friday prayer in Tehran, stated that what the country went through during the past days was a manifestation of the American enmity and hatred towards Iranians, adding "the arrogant world is witnessing defeat regularly."

Ayatollah Khatami said protests started with opposition to credit institutions’ performances, but later they were turned into riots.

He vowed the clergy’s support for the legitimate demands of the poor people, workers and all those who struggle with their lives and said the government should listen to their voice.

He noted “the anti-Islamic Revolution rioters tried to bring the protests under their control, but the people separated their way from them.”

Khatami went on to add that the people disappointed Trump and the French president who were excited about the riots.

“It was not the protesters who attacked mosques and religious places, but they were rioters who had been trained by the enemies of Islamic Establishment,” Ayatollah Khatami pointed out.

He stated that the dreams of the supporters of bringing the monarchy back to the country will never come true.

He emphasized "you saw that when cyberspace was restricted and shut down, the sedition collapsed,” adding “as the Leader has repeatedly warned, the cyberspace today is like an artillery which is permanently shelling Iranian nation, so that artillery should be dismantled.”

He, at the end of his speech, expressed his gratitude to the armed forces and the police for their positive role in calming the situation.

KI/4191434