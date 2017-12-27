Belgian House placed on national register list

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – A local official of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHTO) in Gilan Province said that the Belgian House of Astara is named on the national register list.

“The Belgian House in Iranian port city of Astara was placed on the national register list with number 31891,” said Vali Jahani, a local official of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHTO) in Gilan Province.

The local authority recounted that the building was constructed in 121 years ago by the Belgian head of the Astara’s Customs Administration and later was used as the guest house for temporary stay of special visitors and guests of the administration.

The local official also touched upon the architecture of the building saying that Eastern European architecture has got mixed with the local way of building houses using wood and plaster.

He also added that the place will be used as a museum to showcase historic documents and the old instruments and stationary used at the administration.

