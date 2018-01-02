Iranian director to serve as jury member in french filmfest.

The second Les Film de la Toile Festival which is celebrated by students in Paris, France has invited Iranian director and animator Kianoush Abedi to serve as a jury member in the festival.

The best film, the best original film and the best comedy are the three categories in which films vie with each other in this festival.

This student film festival an international festival screening short movies directed by students. Last year, 50 short films were selected for competition in this festival.

Les Film de la Toile Festival is held from 1-4 November 2018, at the University of Paris.