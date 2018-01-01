Reduced oil equipment import into country to save $13m: Official

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Abolghassem Zamani Manager of Iranian Oil Pipeline & Telecommunications Company (IOPTC) for Procurement Affairs said reducing import of oil parts and equipment will save $13 million worth of capital in the country.

He made the remark and said, “in tandem with importing some required oil equipment, the company is after encouraging domestic manufacturers for the production of similar foreign ones inside the country.”

Concurrent with importing some required oil equipment from foreign manufacturing companies, domestic manufacturers are encouraged to make huge investment for producing these products in the country, he maintained.

Domestic manufacturers of oil equipment have been proposed for manufacturing relevant valves, he said, adding, “it is supposed that domestic manufacturers should conduct feasibility studies on importing foreign prototypes.”

Increasing the number domestic manufacturers in the list of companies with high capability of manufacturing required products is one of the main approaches of the company and for this purpose, several expert-level sessions have been held with some prestigious companies, he observed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zamani said, “after the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal, giant steps were taken in the field of importing required oil equipment into the country.”

Given the salient achievements of the company, it received many orders from both domestic and foreign companies in the field of manufacturing oil equipment and parts, he said, adding, “Of total 141 cases ordered, 74 and 51 of which have been ordered by domestic and foreign companies respectively.”

Before sanctions period, the company had to order repairing oil turbines to the foreign companies but after the implementation of JCPOA, restrictions were turned into opportunities, so that the company managed to repair all equipment inside the country by itself, he stressed.

He put the number of orders requested by the domestic companies since the beginning of the past Iranian calendar year in 1395 (started March 20, 2016) up to Iranian month of Azar (ended Dec. 22) at 11, valued at 45 billion rials, and said, “manufacturing oil equipment in the country has saved $2 million and also 70 million rials.

However, effective steps have been taken in this regard especially in post-sanctions period, IOPTC manager concluded.

MA/4187509