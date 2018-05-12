Self-sufficiency in oil pipelines, telecommunications hits 80%

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Chief executive of Iranian Oil Pipelines and Telecommunications Company (IOPTC) Abbas-Ali Jafarinasab said that more than 80 percent of parts and equipment related to the oil pipelines and telecommunications is manufactured inside the country.

Manufacturing required parts and equipment inside the country has been put atop agenda since 1993, he said, adding, “this issue caused the country not to face critical problem in this respect especially in sanctions period.”

The self-sufficiency process began with manufacturing smaller parts including nuts and bolts, flanges and fittings, he maintained.

Given the above issue, expert engineers of the company took giant strides in manufacturing more complex and complicated components such as mechanics of fluids for pumps, etc.

Presently, the country has gained salient achievements in manufacturing oil pipelines and telecommunications systems in such a way that some domestic companies have voiced their readiness to manufacture advanced turbines for world’s most prestigious companies, he said, adding, “for example, the latest contract concluded in this regard is related to manufacturing four 3-MW gas turbines along with its accessories.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jafarinasab said that IOPTC possesses more than 165 gas turbines within the framework of 16 models manufactured by foreign companies. Therefore, planning has been made for self-sufficiency of manufacturing relevant parts and equipment since 20 years ago due to the international restrictions.

In conclusion, CEO of IOPTC pointed to naming the current year after “Supporting Iranian Products” as emphasized by supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and said, “IOPTC will make its utmost effort in line with materializing most objectives of this company in the current year (started March 21, 2018).”

MA/IRN82912154