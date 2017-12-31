Iran crude prices overtake Brent’s

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Iran’s light crude oil price increased by 13 cents in the last week of December at a time when Brent crude experienced a six-cent decline.

The prices of Iranian light crude oil rose by 13 cents and reached $63.36 per barrel in the week leading to December 22, while the average price for light crude oil has been $52.20 per barrel since the beginning of 2017.

Heavy crude oil price in the same period increased by 52 cents and surged to $61.01 per barrel. OPEC basket price reached 61 dollars and 84 cents, indicating a 13-cent increase compared to the previous week.

WTI crude oil prices rose by 66 cents per barrel and reached $57.87. In the meantime, Brent crude oil price dwindled by six cents standing at 64.04 dollars per barrel.

Dubai and Oman crude oil prices are respectively $61.84 and $61.90 per barrel, indicating an upswing of 63 and 57 cents.

