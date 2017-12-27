Pres. Rouhani to visit Azerbaijan, Macron to visit Tehran in 2018

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – According to Mahmoud Vaezi, the Chief of staff of Iran's president, President Rouhani will travel to the Azerbaijan Republic in the next Iranian year and French FM will be in Tehran in early January to pave the way for Macron’s visit.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to have a trip to the Azerbaijan Republic early in next Iranian calendar year (to start on March 21, 2018), Mahmoud Vaezi, the Chief of staff of Iran's president, said on Wednesday.He recounted the news while addressing the cabinet of ministers meeting.

“Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian is slated to visit Tehran within days,” Mr. Vaezi broke the news.

While in Tehran, Le Drian is to meet with the senior Iranian officials, including his Iranian counterpart, to discuss various international developments, a reporter of the French TV Network France 24 Mariam Pirzadeh earlier said‏.

The issue of nuclear agreement and the White House new strategy towards the deal will constitute major topics of his dialogue with the Iranian officials.

Pirzadeh‏ also said that paving the ground for President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to Tehran is the main part of Le Drian's agenda during his visit to Tehran.

