‘Pet Man’ wins Brazilian filmfest. award

‘Pet Man’ directed by Marzieh Abrar-Paydar won the best short animation award from the 2nd Sao Paulo Times Film Festival.

The São Paulo Times Film Festival is an event held by newspaper The São Paulo Times. The idea is to reward short films that have been internationally distinguished between 2-50 minutes.

The Sao Paulo Times Film Festival which gives awards in 14 categories has been celebrated since 2013.

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

