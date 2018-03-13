‘Pet Man’ to vie at two intl. film festivals

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Pet Man’ by Marzieh Abrar-Paydar will go on screen at Arizona International Film Festival and Cinema Planeta, International Environmental Film Festival of Mexico.

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

‘Pet Man’ has previously won many a number of international awards, including best film award and best characterization award in Kent’s Canterbury Festival, best short animation award from the 2nd Sao Paulo Times Film Festival.

The Arizona International Film Festival is the oldest and longest running independent film festival in Arizona. Taking place yearly, film programs include a mix of shorts, children's films, feature-length films, documentaries and animation films.

With the goal of raising awareness about environmental issues to a large audience, Cinema Planeta is part of a cultural circuit that includes schools, festivals, cultural organizations, institutions, and ONGs throughout the Mexican Republic and other countries.

