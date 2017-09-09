Iranian companies discuss developing plans in Venezuela

The representatives from Iranian companies of private sector and some state organizations active in Venezuela convened at Iran’s ministry of foreign affairs in Tehran on Thursday to discuss the ways and strategies to develop bilateral economy and trade cooperation with Venezuela and shed light on the latest situation of Iranian companies active in Venezuela.

Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh, the General Director of American Affairs Department in Iran’s ministry of foreign affairs and Iran’s Ambassador to Caracas Mostafa Alaei addressed the meeting.

The others who went behind the lectern were the representatives of firms and organizations active in Venezuela. They expressed their ideas on activity in Venezuela and efficient presence.

Back in August 2016, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Caracas. Maduro later announced the creation of a special commission to follow up on their bilateral deals. In June 2015, the Venezuelan government and a high-level delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran inked six deals on scientific, technological, economic and health cooperation.

More than 100 representatives of state and private companies accompanied Zarif in his visit to Latin America with where Iran has good relations.

