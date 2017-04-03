Athletes from Islamic countries around the world will be representing their nations over 10 days of competition across 20 different sports which include 23 disciplines (Athletics and Para Athletics, Aquatics – Diving, Aquatics – Swimming, Aquatics – Water Polo, Basketball 3x3, Football, Gymnastics – Artistic, Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Wushu, Table Tennis, Handball, Judo and Blind Judo, Wrestling – Greco, Wrestling – Freestyle, Shooting, Tennis, Volleyball, Boxing, Zurkhaneh, Karate, Taekwondo and Weightlifting) in 16 modern competition venues in Baku.

The International Grassroots Programme is designed to provide a platform to not only raise awareness of the athletes participating in Baku 2017, but also to use the Islamic Solidarity Games as a vehicle through which to excite and motivate more young people to become more actively engaged in sport.

The Grassroots Programme, which has been endorsed by the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) taking part in the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, currently includes 23 athletes from across 11 countries.

Each athlete involved in this project will get the opportunity to share their own personal journeys through the various media channels. These journeys and stories will mainly focus on athletes’ dedication, trainings and preparations, helping to build up the excitement before the start of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

As a part of International Grassroots Campaign all of the athletes will share their sporting experience with young people, encouraging and inspiring them to get more involved into sports and promote the four core values of Baku 2017 Islamic Games – Respect, Unity, Excellence and Peace.

Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku was awarded the Games at the General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) in Jeddah in July 2013.

