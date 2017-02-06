Final batch of 149 tons of yellowcake to arrive on Tue.

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, maintained that despite the import of 149 tons of yellowcake, the country will continue development of its uranium mines.

“The final batch of yellowcake that will arrive in Iran tomorrow exceeds the amount of our own production in the last ten years, and together with the 210 tons of yellowcake already imported, we have added a total of 360-ton uranium to the country’s stockpile which is a considerable amount,” Kamalvandi said.

He went on to add, “we are working on development of mining and exploration, but since we are still at the early stages and the uranium concentration in our mines is lower than some other producers of yellowcake, the imports of these batches help us to have better reserves while at the same time our primary focus is on domestic technology.”

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, also announced the news Sunday, adding the amount of yellowcake imported after the nuclear deal has increased Iran’s stockpile by 60 percent.

