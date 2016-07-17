Terrorist rocket attacks in Aleppo kill 5 civilians

A source at Aleppo Police Command said that terrorists fired five rocket shells at the area around the Municipal Palace and in Saadallah al-Jaberi Square, killing three including two young brothers and inflicting injuries of varying severity on six others, in addition to causing material damage to public and private properties.

The source also said that terrorists fired 10 rocket shells at al-Shahbaa neighborhood and the area around al-Hikma Hospital in al-Andalus neighborhood, killing two women, injuring three others, and causing material damage to houses, public properties, and infrastructure.

SANA/MNA