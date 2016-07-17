  1. Politics
Terrorist rocket attacks in Aleppo kill 5 civilians

ALEPPO, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Five civilian were killed and nine others were injured Saturday in terrorist rocket attacks on Aleppo city.

A source at Aleppo Police Command said that terrorists fired five rocket shells at the area around the Municipal Palace and in Saadallah al-Jaberi Square, killing three including two young brothers and inflicting injuries of varying severity on six others, in addition to causing material damage to public and private properties.

The source also said that terrorists fired 10 rocket shells at al-Shahbaa neighborhood and the area around al-Hikma Hospital in al-Andalus neighborhood, killing two women, injuring three others, and causing material damage to houses, public properties, and infrastructure.

