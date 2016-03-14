Lebanon deems unacceptable to consider Hizbullah as terrorist

Hizbullah (God's Party) has been recognized by the United Nations and has an ample representation of Lebanese. It also has strong parliamentary and ministerial (in the government), asserted Bassil, who expressed on Friday reserves regarding a condemning AL text.

He insisted that the delegation which he presided before the ministerial meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Panarab entity, held in El Cairo, has showed his objection to consider that movement as terrorist, when it fights in Iraq and Syria against the extremist sunni groups.

According to the official, to describe the party as terrorist is in disagreement with the spirit of the Arab treaty to combat terrorism, that is why he expressed his reserves, although he approved the terms of the rest of the resolution.

It's normal to not accept the description of the party as terrorist, stressed Bassil when indicating that Beirut condemns the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran and denounced any interference in internal affairs of the Arab countries but he did not approve of open critics on Tehran.

On Friday, the AL agreed by majority -Iraq also abstained- in naming the Shia resistance in Lebanon as terrorist during a conference of foreign ministers and after the Council of Cooperation of the Gulf (CCG) adopted a similar decision.

Before the tensions between the CCG and Hizbullah, Saudi Arabia cut a financial aid of almost four billion dollars for the Lebanese Army and security forces, punishing three persons and four enterprises linked to that party.

The bloc of monarchies of the Gulf blames Iran and Hizbullah, two close political and military allies, the support from president Bashar Al-Assad of Syria and the Shia rebels of the movement Ansar Allah in Yemen.

However, Riyadh and its allies of the Gulf do not hide their sympathy for Syrian opposition and its hostility against Damascus, while participating in an Arab-Islamic coalition that combats Yemen insurgents in order to restore in power the president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, the deputy of the bloc Loyalty to Resistance (close to Hizbullah) Hassan Fadlallah commented today that the Saudi campaign against that party is an attempt to compensate the "political and moral losses of the kingdom in the region."

He also linked the Saudi stand towards the Lebanese party with those of the ISIL and Israel.

Fadlallah alerted to be vigilant against those campaigns and said to rely on the ability of the Lebanese people to abort such plans.

