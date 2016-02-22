  1. Sports
Sabre team finishes 9th at Polish World Cup

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s national sabre fencing team stood in the ninth place at Sabre De Wolodyjowski World Cup held in Poland.

The 61th edition of Poland’s Fencing World Cup dubbed as Sabre de Wolodyjowski convened in Warsaw on February 21 with a total of 21 participants.

The Iranian squad consisted of Mojtaba Abedini, Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Rahbari and Mahdi Fotuhi headed by Peyman Fakhri.

Due to its ninth place in the world ranking, Iran struck an off draw in the first round while they conceded a 44-45 defeat against South Korea in the second round.

Later at the event, Iran’s sabre outfit hammered Poland 45-39 and went on to obtain a 45-30 victory over Spain.

In their last encounter, Iranian fencers prevailed over the Chinese team 45-29 being the victor for the third time.

Overall, Iran finished ninth among the 21 teams competing at the Polish World Cup with three victories and one defeat.

 

