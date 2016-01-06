New chapter in Iran-Afghanistan economic ties

The Iranian Interior Minister and Head of Iran-Afghanistan Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli met and talked with the visiting Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah in Tehran.

Rahmani Fazli stressed the need to improve conditions for reinvigoration of bilateral cooperation and interaction between the two countries in various economic, security and political fields.

The official further called for careful planning to take advantage of all existing potentials to deepen and expand economic collaborations.

The Iranian interior minister reiterated that a new chapter will open in the two sides’ economic cooperation; “the fifth session of Iran-Afghanistan Joint Commission as well as the joint meeting of the six provinces bordering the two countries will be held as soon as possible for the economic ties between the two neighbors to move forward in leaps and bounds.

