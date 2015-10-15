‘Iran-Indonesia coop. to help world of Islam’

Meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani said that Indonesia is a significant country in the world of Islam and a very old friend of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian president added that in the post-sanctions era, Iran-Indonesia can enhance economic ties and hoped that the joint economic cooperation council would be an effective step towards the goal.

Rouhani also noted that it is necessary to pave the way for investors of both countries to join economic projects.

He added that Iran and Indonesia share common views regarding the issues in the world of Islam while nowadays, unfortunately, some Islamic countries are not in good terms with one another.

Talking about the growth of terrorism, Rouhani noted that the expansion of terrorist groups requires the Muslim states to closely cooperate since the continuation of such a situation will jeopardize the condition of the Islamic world.

“A great cultural move is required in all Islamic countries to uproot terrorism”, the president underlined.

He also called for developing ties in academic and scientific eras.

Indonesian foreign minister, for her part, said that her country urges expansion of ties with Iran in all fields particularly trade, economy and investment.

Rento Marsudi noted that, today, all Muslim states should preserve Islam as a religion of mercy for the world and promote moderation and tolerance and added “Indonesia has always called to resolve problems through political and diplomatic solutions and has supported the innovation of Iran in presenting the World Against Extremism and Violence (WAVE) resolution to the UN.”

Indonesian FM arrived in Tehran Wednesday morning, accompanied by a delegation comprising of Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Sudirman Said and Indonesian President’s representative in Middle East and Chairman of Indonesia’s National Oil Co. Dwi Soetjipto.

