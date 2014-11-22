UN to launch reconstruction efforts in Gaza next week

According to a report by the United Nations, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Robert Serry, in a statement released today hailed what he called a 'further understanding' to the trilateral agreement between Israel, the Palestinian Government of National Consensus, and the UN, permitting some 25,000 home owners in Gaza to access building materials for the repair of their homes damaged in the recent 51-day conflict there.

“They will be able to procure the materials to repair or rebuild their properties in the same locations where they were located prior to the conflict,” Mr. Serry explained in his statement.

According to a recent UN assessment, as it stands now, over 100,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, affecting more than 600,000 people. Many people still lack access to the municipal water network. Blackouts of up to 18 hours per day are common.

In addition, the violence killed more than 2,100 Palestinians, including more than 500 children, and some 70 Israelis.

While asserting that existing resources were largely insufficient, he added, “the Special Coordinator calls on all parties concerned to lend their full support to enable the mechanism to operate at the required scale in the interests of the affected population in Gaza.”

