1st Int’l Cartoon Festival on “Al-Quds Day”

The contest is organized by Islamic Art Portal Site (Islamicartz.com) in cooperation with Committee for Supporting Islamic Resistance of Palestinians and ABNA news agency to be held on the eve of Al-Quds Day 2014. This year, the last Friday of Ramadan is named as “a day of unity and strength of Muslim Ummah.”

The contest consists of a main “International A-Quds Day” section and a special section devoted to

The subject “Takfirist movements with the intention of pushing Palestine into oblivion”

Following is the call for participation in the contest:

Regulations:

1. Cartoonists can send their works in any of the two abovementioned main and special sections.

2. Each cartoonist can send a maximum of three works in each section to participate in the contest.

3. Cartoons to be sent in A4 size (300 dpi resolution and jpg format).

4. Cartoonists shall be free to choose any technique they wish to use.

5. Jpg files should be named according to the following examples in ENGLISH language:

(Name & Surname of the Designer – Number of the Cartoon – Cell Phone Number(dot)jpg)

e.g.: Amir Amiri-01-09120000000.jpg

6. Cartoons must be accompanied by the completed Application Form and a scanned copy of National ID Card (for Iranian participants) or the first page of passport (for non-Iranian participants).

Participants may submit the requested documents on a CD to the postal address of Festival’s Secretariat, or via email (attach your files).

7. The signatory of the Application Form shall be considered the owner of the dispatched work(s). If proved otherwise, dispatched cartoons shall be eliminated from the competition.

8. Cartoons must be new and not participated in other festivals. In case of non-compliance with this requirement, works shall be eliminated and the awards – if presented – must be returned.

9. Festival’s Secretariat shall be entitled to use the participating cartoons in any way.

10. Dispatched works shall not be returned to the senders.

11. All participants will be awarded a certificate of participation in the

festival.

12. Sending works shall be regarded as acceptance of the contest’s

rules.

Awards:

Main Section:

FIRST Winner: Honorary Diploma + US$ 1500

SECOND Winner: Honorary Diploma + 1 full Gold Coin

THIRD Winner: Honorary Diploma + 1 half Gold Coin





Special Section:

FIRST Winner: Honorary Diploma + US$ 2000

SECOND Winner: Honorary Diploma + 2 full Gold Coins

THIRD Winner: Honorary Diploma + 1 full Gold Coin

Deadline for submission of works: 22 July 2014

Application Form:

Download the Application Form here.

How to submit:

Participants can submit their work & their application form by email to: cartoon@islamicartz.com

Contact the Secretariat:

Phone No.: +98-25-32131250

Fax No.: +98-25-32131250

HRGH

MNA

END