In the meeting, Mottaki expressed hope that the friendly relations of Iran and Croatia would help improve their cooperation in the international arena.

He also called for boosting ties between Tehran and Zagreb.

The Croatian envoy stated that the ground is fertile for more cooperation and the two sides should make use of it.

Prohic also said that both countries are interested in exchanging tourists, and this can bring the two nations closer together.

RMN/PA

END