Zagreb keen on boosting Urban diplomacy with Tehran

On Tuesday morning, Parviz Esmaeili, Iran's ambassador to Croatia met and held talks with Milan Bandić, Mayor of Zagreb.

The two sides discussed some issues over cooperation between the municipalities of Tehran and Zagreb as well as cooperation in technical and educational fields, crisis management, waste management, urban infrastructure, traffic management, and preservation of urban heritage.

In this meeting, Parviz Esmaeili referred to many cultural commonalities between Iran and Croatia and added, “Urban diplomacy and close cooperation between municipalities can play a very important role in strengthening relations between the two nations and the two countries.”

He considered the active participation of some artistic and cultural figures in the Iranian and Croatian festivals as a good opportunity for boosting cultural exchange and suggested holding mutual "Tehran Cultural Week" and "Zagreb Cultural Week" which was welcomed by the mayor of Zagreb.

Milan Bandić, also, for his part hailed good cooperation with the municipality of Tehran over more than two decades, adding, “We are attaching great importance on expanding cooperation with Tehran, as one of the largest Asian cities, due to its valuable experience in urban management.”

The two Iranian and Croatian governments enjoy cordial relations, and in this regard, the municipalities can deepen and strengthen these relations at the social level, he said and expressed hope to travel to Tehran as soon as possible.



