Russia trip constructive, fruitful: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian said his two-day trip to Russia was constructive and fruitful, with detailed and deep talks and interactions during the eighth Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit leading to favorable understandings.

In remarks before leaving Russia on Tuesday evening, Pezeshkian said the summit produced positive results and was constructive and fruitful.

He cited effective meetings and interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatar's Emir on the sidelines of the summit.

Pezeshkian said understandings were reached in various fields, including agriculture, oil and gas, road construction, security issues and bilateral cooperation. He described the trip overall as very favorable and effective.

MNA