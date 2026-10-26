Saudi-led attacks on Yemen reach 3,179: Saree

Saree said the Saudi air force carried out 56 air and missile attacks on Yemen in the past 24 hours.

The attacks targeted civilian sites in the provinces of Hajjah, Lahj, Amran, Saada, Al-Jawf, Taiz and Ibb, he said.

The air raids were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets that took off from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, while missile attacks were launched from the Najran area, according to Saree.

He said the total number of attacks by the aggressor Saudi-led coalition since the escalation began has reached 3,179, including air and missile strikes.

MNA